Indian Head Man Arrested on Drug Distribution Charges, Police Recover Stolen Handgun

On Friday, June 22, 2018, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Deputy Garner of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol on St. Ignatius Drive in the area the 7-Eleven when a white 2005 Ford Crown Victoria passed them, the officer observed the tag light was not properly operating, and it appeared the light was completely out.

The officer conducted a traffic stop, and made contact with the driver, later identified as Mateo Joliar Brown, 18, of Indian Head.

While explaining to Brown the reason he was stopped, the officer observed a chrome plated handgun on the right side of the driver’s seat. The officer drew his firearm and gave multiple commands for Brown and his passenger not to move and keep their hands where he could see them. Additional officers arrived on scene and Brown was placed under arrest.

During a search of the vehicle police recovered a handgun, digital scale containing suspected marijuana, a glass mason jar with two separate plastic baggies containing suspected marijuana and two cell phones

Police then conducted a wanted check of the handgun through the NCIC database and the handgun was confirmed stolen through the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown was charged with the following

Possession of marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of a firearm while drug trafficking

Possession of a firearm by a minor

Possession of a stolen handgun

Handgun in a vehicle

Theft Under $1,000