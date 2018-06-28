“First Time” Weed Dealer Arrested in La Plata

On Thursday, June 21, 2018, at approximately 9:35 p.m., Patrolman First Class P. Thompson, of the La Plata Police Department responded to the rear of Marie’s Diner on Crain Hwy. in La Plata, after a citizen’s complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival police observed a blue Hyundai Elantra with two occupants backed into a parking space at the rear of the parking lot.

Police made contact with the occupants of the vehicle from the driver’s side and noticed the vehicle to be running. The driver then put the vehicle’s window down and the officer told the subjects that a citizen had called to report their vehicle as suspicious.

While speaking with the subject’s police could immediately smell the odor of raw marijuana emanating from the vehicle and asked the driver and passenger to provide identification. The driver was identified as Cameron Rashard Burgess, 20, of Upper Marlboro, and the passenger was identified as Nicole Ashley Polka.

An additional officer arrived from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. While searching the vehicle, police observed two unopened packages of rolling papers on the front passenger seat and several flakes of marijuana. Police also located a clear plastic baggie containing marijuana beneath the front passenger seat. When asked about who the marijuana belonged to, Burgess immediately stated, “It’s mine”, “I don’t smoke it, I sell it”.

Polka told police she came to buy marijuana and gave Burgess $100, and “did not get the weed, because the cop car pulled up.

When asked about the $100, Burgess told police it was for 10 grams, and he had paid $60 for it, and that he had not sold marijuana in the past and it was his first time, he told police he used social media a few days ago to contact Polka to arrange the sale.

Polka was issued a civil citation and released from the scene. Burgess was arrested and taken to the Charles County Detention Center and was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

