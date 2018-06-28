Detectives Investigate Homicide in Upper Marlboro

Prince George’s County Police Department Detectives with their Homicide Unit are conducting an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man Tuesday night in Upper Marlboro.

The victim is 22-year-old James Puryear Jr. of Nicol Circle in Mitchellville. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On June 26, 2018, at approximately 9:45 pm, patrol officers were called to the 8700 block of Binghampton Place in Upper Marlboro for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers discovered Puryear outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)