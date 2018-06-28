Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Accident That Killed Bicyclist in Chesapeake Beach

On Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at approximately 6:35 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team were dispatched to the intersection of F Street and 29th Street, in Chesapeake Beach, for a motor vehicle collision.

A preliminary investigation of the collision revealed the following: A 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Sofia Villarreal, 20, of Chesapeake Beach was traveling south on F Street. Joseph Pesce, 64, of Chesapeake Beach, was riding a bicycle east on 29th Street. Both the Subaru and the bicycle entered the intersection of 29th Street and F Street at the same time. The Subaru struck the bicycle, and Pesce was ejected from the bike.

Joseph Pesce was transported to Washington Hospital Center by Medivac where he later died due to his injuries from the collision.

Sofia Villarreal was uninjured and refused medical treatment.

The Investigation shows that failure to stop and yield at a stop sign by one or both parties involved in the collision contributed to this crash.

The collision is under investigation by Sgt. T. Phelps of the Crash Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with additional information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800 or e-mail the investigator at thomas.phelps@calvertcountymd.gov.

