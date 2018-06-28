MISSING TEEN – St. Mary’s County – Lexington Park

Missing 13-year-old Deandre Mobley
Deandre was last seen on Liberty Street, in Lexington Park, he also frequents the River Bay area.
If seen call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008
