Five Dead in Shooting at Annapolis Capital Gazette

Five people are dead and several people injured after a shooting at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis, the suspected shooter is in custody.

Officials confirmed the fatalities in a news conference shortly after 4:30 p.m. They said the suspected shooter is in custody and being questioned by police.



#update confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building. Relocation point is inside Lord and Taylor in the mall. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Active Shooter in #Annapolis. PIO is on scene. https://t.co/j66POyXStv — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 28, 2018