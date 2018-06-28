Five Dead in Shooting at Annapolis Capital Gazette

June 28, 2018

Five people are dead and several people injured after a shooting at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis, the suspected shooter is in custody.

Officials confirmed the fatalities in a news conference shortly after 4:30 p.m. They said the suspected shooter is in custody and being questioned by police.

