Driver Seriously Injured in Single Vehicle Crash in Leonardtown

June 30, 2018

On Thursday, June 28, 2018, at approximately 6:20 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Blake Creek Road, and Blakeney Road, in Leonardtown, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with one person unresponsive.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree with the single occupant unresponsive.

The single occupant/driver was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, with serious injuries

Maryland State Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and updates will be provided when they become available




