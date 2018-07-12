VIDEO: Two Hit and Runs While Drunk Sends Hollywood Woman to Jail

July 12, 2018

On Thursday June 28, 2018 at approximately 7:50 p.m., police responded to the WaWa at Three Notch Road and St. Andrews Church Road, in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident and hit & run.

The first motor vehicle accident had occurred in the area of the WaWa, when a white female driving a Grey Honda Sedan had struck a vehicle and fled the scene.

One witness who saw the suspect hit the first victim was also hit in the area of Three Notch Road and First Colony Boulevard, she reported that she called 911 after the suspect seemed intoxicated and fled the scene of the motor vehicle accident.

The witness/second victim followed the suspect from Three Notch Road and First Colony Boulevard, down Chancellors Run Road, to Great Mills Road, where a St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Deputy was able to stop the vehicle on Great Mills Road and East Run Drive in Lexington Park.

A traffic stop was made and the suspect was identified as Ashley Marie Moore, 33, of Hollywood.

One subject was transported from the scene of the traffic stop to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Moore was issued traffic citations for the following:

  • DISPLAYING EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATE(S) ISSUED BY ANY STATE
  • FAILURE TO ATTACH VEH. REG. PLATES AT FRONT AND REAR
  • DRIVING/ATTEMPTING DRIVE MOTOR VEH. ON HWY W/O REQ. LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION
  • PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON REVOKED LIC. AND PRIVILEGE
  • PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON SUSPENDED LIC. AND PRIVILEGE
  • NEGLIGENT DRIVING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • (DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL
  • (DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL
  • DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS
  • UNSAFE LANE CHANGING
  • FAILURE TO RETURN TO & REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING ATTENDED (VEH. DAMAGE, PROPERTY DAMAGE)
  • FAILURE TO STOP AFTER ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO ATTENDED (VEH., PROPERTY)
  • FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION
  • DRIVER FAIL TO STOP AT STEADY CIRCULAR RED SIGNAL
  • FAILURE TO RETURN TO & REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING ATTENDED (VEH. DAMAGE, PROPERTY DAMAGE)
  • FAILURE TO STOP AFTER ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO ATTENDED (VEH., PROPERTY)
  • FAILURE YIELD RIGHT OF WAY ON LEFT TURN
  • FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

13 Responses to VIDEO: Two Hit and Runs While Drunk Sends Hollywood Woman to Jail

  1. Charley Woos on July 12, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Yet another “Marie” from St. Mary’s county.. They are quite popular with the police.

    Reply
  2. Obsidian on July 12, 2018 at 10:47 am

    The T-shirt is so appropriate! LMAO

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on July 12, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Cant make out the Tshirt completely (cant watch the video), but a shirt that says “bad choices make…” seems appropriate here

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 12, 2018 at 1:53 pm

      Bad choices make good stories

      Reply
  4. Anonymous on July 12, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Anyone notice her shirt? HAHAHAHA I guess she takes things a little to literal.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on July 12, 2018 at 11:00 am

    The irony in the quote on her shirt is incredible.

    Reply
  6. Bleeding Heart Lib on July 12, 2018 at 11:22 am

    I’m guessing she was already at home sipping on a cold one before this was even put out on the web.

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on July 12, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Yep. Let’s just talk about her shirt and pretend that she didn’t break any laws whatsoever. Had she been a minority, you’d see the most brutal and nasty comments allowed on this site.

    Reply
  8. research on July 12, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Damn, Charlie wasn’t taking the blame for that!!! LOL

    Reply
  9. Anonymous on July 12, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Another entitled and selfish drunk. Don’t care where she has been and what she has been through to make her this way. Nothing she has done or that has been done to her entitles her to risk the lives of everyone on the road and damage others property. If she wants help to kick the alcohol habit then sentence her to prison. Unless she is willing to drink toilet wine she will not drink while in there and she can use the time for self reflection and improvement.

    Reply
  10. Anonymous on July 12, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    you reap what you sow,

    Reply
  11. Ray ray on July 12, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Ha ha

    Reply
  12. Rob Stark on July 12, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Stay classy Somd News Net

    Reply

