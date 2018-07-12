VIDEO: Two Hit and Runs While Drunk Sends Hollywood Woman to Jail

On Thursday June 28, 2018 at approximately 7:50 p.m., police responded to the WaWa at Three Notch Road and St. Andrews Church Road, in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident and hit & run.

The first motor vehicle accident had occurred in the area of the WaWa, when a white female driving a Grey Honda Sedan had struck a vehicle and fled the scene.

One witness who saw the suspect hit the first victim was also hit in the area of Three Notch Road and First Colony Boulevard, she reported that she called 911 after the suspect seemed intoxicated and fled the scene of the motor vehicle accident.

The witness/second victim followed the suspect from Three Notch Road and First Colony Boulevard, down Chancellors Run Road, to Great Mills Road, where a St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Deputy was able to stop the vehicle on Great Mills Road and East Run Drive in Lexington Park.

A traffic stop was made and the suspect was identified as Ashley Marie Moore, 33, of Hollywood.

One subject was transported from the scene of the traffic stop to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Moore was issued traffic citations for the following:

DISPLAYING EXPIRED REGISTRATION PLATE(S) ISSUED BY ANY STATE

FAILURE TO ATTACH VEH. REG. PLATES AT FRONT AND REAR

DRIVING/ATTEMPTING DRIVE MOTOR VEH. ON HWY W/O REQ. LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON REVOKED LIC. AND PRIVILEGE

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON SUSPENDED LIC. AND PRIVILEGE

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

UNSAFE LANE CHANGING

FAILURE TO RETURN TO & REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING ATTENDED (VEH. DAMAGE, PROPERTY DAMAGE)

FAILURE TO STOP AFTER ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO ATTENDED (VEH., PROPERTY)

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

DRIVER FAIL TO STOP AT STEADY CIRCULAR RED SIGNAL

FAILURE TO RETURN TO & REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING ATTENDED (VEH. DAMAGE, PROPERTY DAMAGE)

FAILURE TO STOP AFTER ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO ATTENDED (VEH., PROPERTY)

FAILURE YIELD RIGHT OF WAY ON LEFT TURN

FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>