Thomas Aloysius Armstrong, 81 of Leonardtown, MD, (formally of Avenue, MD), passed away peacefully on June 25, 2018. Family and friends will unite on Monday, July 2, 2018 for visitation at 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Rd, Avenue, MD 20609. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, Bushwood, MD.
