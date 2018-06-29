Thomas Aloysius Armstrong, 81 of Leonardtown, MD, (formally of Avenue, MD), passed away peacefully on June 25, 2018. Family and friends will unite on Monday, July 2, 2018 for visitation at 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Rd, Avenue, MD 20609. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, Bushwood, MD.

This entry was posted on June 29, 2018 at 5:45 am and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.