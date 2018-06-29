Margie Foreman

Peacefully on Thursday, June 21, 2018, Margie went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by her loving family. Friends may unite with the family on Friday, June 29, from 10:00 am until time of Homegoing Celebration at 11:00 am at Carolina Missionary Baptist Church located at 9901 Allentown Road in Fort Washington, MD 20744. Interment will follow at Lincoln Cemetery in Suitland, MD.

