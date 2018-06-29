James “Jimmy” Allan Connelly, 90, of Hollywood, MD passed away in Callaway, MD on June 22, 2018. He was born on January 25, 1928 in Leonardtown, MD and the son of the late Mary Maude Langley Connelly and Millard Fillmore Connelly. Jimmy was the loving husband of the late Agnes Connelly, whom he married on November 5, 1953. He is survived by his son Paul Elmer Connelly (Tammy) of Hollywood, MD, 4 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son James Aloysius Connelly, siblings; George A Connelly, Raymond C. Connelly, John B. Connelly, Mary Prunier, Lenny Connelly, Paul Connelly and Thomas Connelly. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Jimmy served in the United States Army from May 2, 1946 to October 29, 1947. While serving in the United States Army, he served in the 25th Mechanized Calvary in Japan and patrolled metropolitan areas enforcing military regulations. He was a butcher for Mattingly Groceries for 20 years.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 28, 2018 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 29, 2018 at 10:00 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be; William Connelly, Daniel Connelly, John Connelly, James Connelly, Timothy Quade, and Bill Goldsborough.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.