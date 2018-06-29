Lewis Matthew Morgan, Jr. “Scooter”, 68 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away with family by his side on June 23, 2018. He was born on March 12, 1950 in Leonardtown, MD and the son of the late Cecelia Hope Morgan and Lewis Matthew Morgan, Sr. Scooter was the loving husband of Rosalie Katurah Oliver Morgan, whom he married in Christ Church in Chaptico, MD on June 30, 1973. Scooter is survived by their children; Cecelia Morgan of Mechanicsville, MD, Nina Raley (Jeffrey Raley, Jr.) of Mechanicsville, MD, 6 grandchildren; Sharness Dickens, Lewis Morgan, IV, Madison Raley, Ray Raley, Anthony Dickens, and Melanie Raley. As well as siblings; Calvin Morgan, Charles (Duck) Morgan, Robert (Bobby) Morgan, Joseph (Tiny) Morgan, David (Andy) Morgan, and Donna (Polly) Abell. He was preceded in death by his son Lewis Morgan, III, siblings; Marilyn Morgan, and James (Billy) Morgan. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Scooter was a maintenance clerk for FSA for 33 years, retiring in 1999. After his retirement he worked for Three Mules as a cylinder control clerk for 19 years.

Scooter enjoyed playing cards, corn hole, hunting, fishing, and crabbing. Scooter loved spending time with his family on Sundays.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 29, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Chris Jubinski officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Troy Carroll, Timmy Jones, Brian Oliver, Dennis Connelly, Ben Oliver, and Jonny Oliver. Honorary Pallbearer will be Doc Oliver.