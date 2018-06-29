Linwood Warren “Linny” Norment, 68, of Solomons, MD passed away peacefully on June 24, 2018.

He was born November 9, 1949 in Washington, D.C. to the late Warren and Frances Norment.

Linny is a 1967 graduate of Surrattsville High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy from November 1969 to his honorable discharge in November 1972. During his service he earned the National Defense Medal. He was employed by Verizon as a Manager for over 32 dedicated years until his retirement in 2001.

He was avid fan of the Washington Redskins, Capitals, and Nationals. As an avid waterman, he loved all things water, especially hockin, crabbing boating and fishing. He was a Fellow of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge. His family was his greatest love, especially his grandchildren.

Linny is survived by his soulmate, Nancy K. Wieck of Solomons, MD; his son, Chris Norment (Patti) of Accokeek, MD; his daughters: Andrea Macdonald (Alan) of Kansas City, KS, Whitney Townshend (Clint) of Westminster, MD, and Cristie Daymude (Tim) of Mechanicsville, MD; his sister, Jenny Cooper; his grandchildren: Trevor Macdonald, Briana Macdonald, Michaela Oliver, Erica Daymude, Chance Townshend and Casey Townshend; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Kathe.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 1, 2018 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Joseph Orlando at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Graveside Service will be Monday, July 2, 2018 at 10:15 a.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or a charity of your choice.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.