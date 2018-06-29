Southern Maryland July Fireworks Calendar for 2018

Calvert County

Chesapeake Beach Town’s Fireworks Over the Bay Saturday June 30, 2018 with a rain date of Tuesday July 3

Start the 4th of July celebrations early and join us at Veterans Memorial Park for the Town of Chesapeake Beach’s first concert, in the Summer Concert series, hosted by the Town’s Economic Development Committee on Saturday June 30th at 3:30 pm. Presenting the Six-String Soldiers – one of The United States Army Field Band’s most versatile ensembles, Six-String Soldiers will be performing Americana, folk, bluegrass, and Irish music. The Town’s fireworks display will start at dusk on Saturday June 30th

For more information, click here.

Solomons July 4th Fireworks Wednesday, July 4th. Rain date July 5th.

Solomons Business Association (SBA) is proud to continue this favorite tradition of celebrating July 4th with a spectacular firework display in Solomons. At a cost of $30,000, the fireworks display depends on your support to ensure that we can continue to provide the exceptional Solomons July 4th Fireworks that our visitors, guests and community have come to love.

For more information, click here.

Charles County

Town of La Plata July 4th Watermelon Bash Wednesday, July 4th from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

Celebrate the 4th of July at Town Hall. Join us for hot dogs, water slides, and plenty of watermelon.

Water slides on the lawn, Free hot dogs, ice cream, games, slip and slide, and plenty of watermelons, while they last.

For more information, click here.

Town of Indian Head 4th of July Annual Town Celebration and Fireworks July 4, 2018, opens at 3:30 p.m. (Rain or shine)

Live Entertainment on the Outdoor Stage:

DJ Rockin’ Roger: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

The Sara Gray Band: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

3:30 PM: Patriotic Kick-off @ fountain

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Amusement rides, food, games, and novelty sales booths open

7:15 PM: Ticket Booth closes

9:10 PM: Firework show

Bring blankets/lawn chairs, No pets or alcoholic beverages permitted on the green

No Bicycles or Skateboards permitted on the Village Green during the celebration For more information, click here.

Celebrate Charles! A Fun Filled Fourth Wednesday, July 4, 2018 • 4:30 p.m.

Regency Furniture Stadium, 11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf

Fun for the whole family!

• Enjoy delicious local food and drink from Calvert Kettle Corn, Mike’s Chicken & Ribs, Dooley’s Backyard BBQ, Tasty Creations, Mike’s BBQ & Catering, Circus Ice Cream, Kona Ice, Wee Bee Coffee, GROD Jerk Ribs & BBQ, Love’s Tasty Chicken, Softee Swerve, Smokers Delight BBQ, and more!

• Kids of all ages can play all day in the Family Fun Zone.

• Enjoy fantastic live entertainment performed by Sam Grow (8:00 p.m.) and No Green Jellybeenz (4:30 p.m.)

• Take in a thrilling baseball game as the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs take on the Somerset Patriots.

• Cap off the evening with a spectacular fireworks display beginning at 9:30 p.m!

• Additional parking available at St. Charles High School.

Free admission to outdoor activities.

A ticket is required to enter Regency Furniture Stadium for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game.

Fees for food purchases.

For more information, call 1-800-766-3386.

For more information, click here.

4th of July Celebration and Fireworks at the Charles County Fairgrounds July 4, 2018, Gates open at 3:00 p.m., Live music 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., fireworks at dusk.

Charles County Fairgrounds, La Plata

The Charles County Fair Board will be presenting an outstanding Fourth of July Fireworks demonstration.

Before the fireworks display, come and enjoy some great food (more vendors than last year!)and outstanding live music from some local talented people. The grand finale of our celebration will be a digital pyro-musical display shot off and thundering to a multicultural musical blast!Free admission! Gates open at 3:00 pm.

For more info, call 301-932-1234

For more information, click here.

St. Mary’s County

10th Annual Independence Day Celebration-Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department June 30, 2018, Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Our 10th year brings the best fireworks to the Southern Maryland area along with the Amish Outlaws, the Magic Man Reggie Rice, carnival rides, and the famous carnival food. $5 armbands for the kids. Carnival games and fun for the entire family.

Donations accepted for parking.

No pets or coolers.

For more information, click here.