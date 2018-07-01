One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Crash in Callaway

On Friday, June 29, 2018, at approximately 11:05 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to 20691 Point Lookout Road, in the area of Walk This Way, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway into a ditch, with the single occupant/driver trapped.

Crews worked on scene to extricate the patient for approximately 10 minutes.

The single occupant/driver was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

Police continue to investigate the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.



