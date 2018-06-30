Limited Traffic Movements on Route 235 in Hollywood TODAY

Motorists should expect traffic congestion in the Hollywood area near the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, June 30, 2018 from 3 to 11 p.m. for the Independence Day Celebration.

Traffic movements in the area will be limited during that time.

Eastbound traffic coming from Hollywood Road will only be allowed to turn right onto southbound Three Notch Road. Motorists will not be permitted to go straight onto Sotterley Road from Hollywood Road. Old Three Notch Road will be closed to through traffic and only accessible from the southern entrance near Burchmart.

No parking on the shoulders of Three Notch Road will be permitted in the area of the event. When the fireworks display has concluded, vehicular traffic leaving the Hollywood firehouse will only be allowed to go south on Three Notch Road. Traffic exiting the parking area north of the event will only be allowed to continue north on Three Notch Road.

See www.hvfd7.com for more information about the event.