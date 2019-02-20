UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter After Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Leonardtown

UPDATE 2/20/2019: Roberto Mejia-Lopez, 36, of Lexington Park, was charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Court and police records for this case were unavailable at the time of this writing due to weather-related closures.

An update will be provided as the information becomes available.

On June 30, 2018, at approximately 9:55 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Point Lookout Road in the area of Budds Creek Road, in Leonardtown. Upon arrival deputies located two vehicles which were involved in the collision.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2006 Toyota Tacoma, operated by Roberto Mejia-Lopez, age 36, of Lexington Park, was traveling east on Budds Creek Road when Mejia-Lopez failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Budds Creek Road, and Point Lookout Road. Mejia-Lopez proceeded into the southbound lane of Point Lookout Road and was struck by a 2016 Isuzu NPR-HD box truck which was traveling south on Point Lookout Road, operated by Kyle Freeman, age 24, of Clinton. Mejia-Lopez was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, with incapacitating injuries. A passenger in the Toyota Tacoma, Moises Rodriquez, age 26, of Lexington Park, was ejected from the vehicle; lifesaving efforts were performed, and Rodriquez was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Freeman and a 25-year-old passenger in the box truck sustained non-incapacitating injuries.

At this time, failure to stop at a stop sign and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Corporal Brandon Foor at (301) 475-4200 extension *2265 or by email at Brandon.Foor@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

6/30/2018: On Saturday, June 30, 2018, at approximately 9:55 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Point Lookout Road, and Budds Creek Road, in the area of the Dollar General, in Leonardtown for the reported serious motor vehicle accident involving a truck, with one reported unconscious.

Crews arrived on scene to find a Toyota Tundra pick-up truck in the roadway, and a Isuzu Box Truck on the shoulder, with one person ejected and in the roadway with cpr in progress.

Crews pronounced one patient deceased on the scene, one patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and four additional patients signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.

Point Lookout Road and Budds Creek Road are now fully open at 12:25 p.m.

Members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.

