24-Year-Old Brandywine Man Dies After Early Morning Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf

On Sunday, July 01, 2018, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata barrack responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on eastbound Maryland Route 228 (Berry Road) west of Thumper Place in Waldorf.

On scene investigation revealed that a 2012 Volkswagen Passat operated by Breanna Rodgers, 24, of Waldorf, and occupied by Kevin Cox , 24, of Brandywine, was stopped in lane number one of eastbound Maryland Route 228 with the emergency flashers activated. The Volkswagen Passat was disabled after being involved in a prior collision. A 2008 Cadillac Escalade operated by Sammie Davis, 43, of Upper Marlboro, was traveling on eastbound Maryland Route 228 west of Thumper Place approaching the Volkswagen from the rear. The Cadillac collided into the rear of the Volkswagen.

As a result of the collision, the front passenger of the Volkswagen, Kevin Cox sustained injuries not compatible with life and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The operator of the Volkswagen was transported to Prince George’s Hospital by MSP Trooper 2 with serious injuries.

The operator of the Cadillac was transported by ambulance to Fort Washington Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200. The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Cpl. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team.

