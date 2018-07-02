La Plata Man Commits Suicide After Murdering 3-Year-Old Daughter

On Sunday, July 1, 2018, at approximately 7:35 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gilbert Run Park located at 13140 Charles Street in La Plata, for a death investigation.
Upon arrival, officers located a man and a young girl inside a pickup truck; both were deceased.
Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division responded and learned the man is the girl’s biological father. He had court-ordered visitation rights with her and was supposed to return her home on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. When he did not arrive and no one could reach him, family members became concerned and began searching for them. They located his truck at the park and notified police.
Investigation showed the father shot and killed his daughter and then shot and killed himself. Detectives recovered a handgun inside the truck. The victim has been identified as Maddie Sabre Davis, 3, from La Plata. The father has been identified as Brian Duncan Davis, 33, of La Plata.
Detective Brion Buchanan is investigating.
He could have just dropped that sweet baby off and then done himself in, he didn’t have to take that sweet little girl away from her mother and family! My heart aches for everyone!
Yes, he could have done that, but that wasnt the point. The point, clearly, was to hurt the mother in the most cruel way possible. There is definitely a lot more to this custody dispute
Very disturbing. But this is the environment we have created. There are so many parents (usually the mother, but not always), with the aid of the court system that is severely slanted in favor of mothers, using children as a weapon in disputes with the childs other parent. This act is pretty disgusting, but it appears he “won” the battle. Now the mother doesnt get to have the child either. Wonder if it was worth it?
“Court ordered VISITATION rights” he wasn’t the primary care.
Poor girl
Guns guns guns
Oh yea it’s the guns fault right? I bet that gun wouldn’t of killed either one of them if the guy didn’t pull the trigger. Yup it all makes sense dosen’t it. Smh.
Way to turn this tragedy into a vehicle for your own political agenda!!! Douchebag.
How can anyone point a gun at a 3 year old girl (let alone his own daughter) and pull the trigger? I guess it is just showing that pure evil exists everywhere! So sad.
Brian,
You took this little girl away from so many…including your own family. Then you took the cowards way out. You piece of —-.
I’ll never understand why someone who wants to commit suicide desire to take someone else with them or why innocent children are used as pawns between parents. Both families are in need of support. Heaven received an angel in this little girl.
They do it to hurt the ones left behind.. the mother!
Selfish son of a —————!!!
Heartbreaking!
the sad thing is divorce always seems to leave collateral damage in its wake, this child did not deserve to be one taken from the world