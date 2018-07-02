La Plata Man Commits Suicide After Murdering 3-Year-Old Daughter

On Sunday, July 1, 2018, at approximately 7:35 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gilbert Run Park located at 13140 Charles Street in La Plata, for a death investigation.

Upon arrival, officers located a man and a young girl inside a pickup truck; both were deceased.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division responded and learned the man is the girl’s biological father. He had court-ordered visitation rights with her and was supposed to return her home on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. When he did not arrive and no one could reach him, family members became concerned and began searching for them. They located his truck at the park and notified police.

Investigation showed the father shot and killed his daughter and then shot and killed himself. Detectives recovered a handgun inside the truck. The victim has been identified as Maddie Sabre Davis, 3, from La Plata. The father has been identified as Brian Duncan Davis, 33, of La Plata.

Detective Brion Buchanan is investigating.

