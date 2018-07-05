VIDEO: All Occupants Escape Vehicle Fire on St. Andrews Church Road

On Monday, July 2, 2018 at approximately 1:30 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department responded to St. Andrews Church Road in the area of Wheatley’s Apartment Way in Leonardtown for the reported vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on scene and found a Chrysler PT Cruiser vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the shoulder of St. Andrews Church Road, with all occupants out of the vehicle.

It was determined that a Chrysler PT Cruiser was travelling eastbound on Maryland Route. 4, when the vehicle started having mechanical problems and caught on fire, all occupants were able to get out safely and uninjured.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene and is investigating the incident.

