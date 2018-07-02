Two Lothian Women Arrested for Armed Robbery of 7-11 in Solomons

July 2, 2018
Mary E. Lippencott, 30 and Nicole D. Nichols, 31 both of Lothian were arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

On Thursday, June 28, 2018 at approximately 2:10 am, Trooper First Class Davis from the Maryland State Police, Prince Frederick Barrack stopped to check on a vehicle parked partially in the roadway at Route 4 & Lore Road in Solomons.

During the initial contact with the driver a broadcast was given from the 911 Emergency Center of a reported armed robbery that just occurred at the 7-11 in Solomons.

During an additional broadcast of the description of the armed robber, both the driver and passenger became nervous and displayed numerous criminal indicators.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Shrawder and his K-9 Maximus arrived to assist TFC Davis with a probable cause search.

Masks, gloves, a BB-gun and marijuana were located inside the vehicle.

Mary E. Lippencott, 30, of Lothian

Mary E. Lippencott, 30, of Lothian

Nicole D. Nichols, 31, of Lothian

9 Responses to Two Lothian Women Arrested for Armed Robbery of 7-11 in Solomons

  1. Anonymous on July 2, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    One girl looks like she 7′ tall and the other is 5′ short.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on July 2, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    I don’t think Nicole gonna have a job at MGM anymore.

    Reply
  3. Really on July 2, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Is it me, or do these two look like they just don’t give crap.

    Reply
    • Dianne on July 2, 2018 at 4:50 pm

      These girls need to “get a life”!!

      Reply
  4. B Dean on July 2, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Enjoy your stay vacation in jail.

    Reply
  5. matrix on July 2, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Thelma and Louise in the flesh

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on July 2, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Ladies. Ladies. Ladies. WHAT the HELL ARE you thinking….. SO many other choices you could have made. School is a thought… NO body is going to be hiring you for ANYTHING. APPARENTLY YOU CAN’T BE TRUSTED…. Really screwed up your lives…. JUST hope you don’t have any KIDS

    Reply
  7. Need better glasses on July 2, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    At first glance, I thought it read Two Lesbian Women Arrested for Armed Robbery of 7-11 in Solomons.

    Reply
  8. Adam 12 on July 2, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Yikes!

    Reply

