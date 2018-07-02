Two Lothian Women Arrested for Armed Robbery of 7-11 in Solomons

On Thursday, June 28, 2018 at approximately 2:10 am, Trooper First Class Davis from the Maryland State Police, Prince Frederick Barrack stopped to check on a vehicle parked partially in the roadway at Route 4 & Lore Road in Solomons.

During the initial contact with the driver a broadcast was given from the 911 Emergency Center of a reported armed robbery that just occurred at the 7-11 in Solomons.

During an additional broadcast of the description of the armed robber, both the driver and passenger became nervous and displayed numerous criminal indicators.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Shrawder and his K-9 Maximus arrived to assist TFC Davis with a probable cause search.

Masks, gloves, a BB-gun and marijuana were located inside the vehicle.

Mary E. Lippencott, 30 and Nicole D. Nichols, 31 both of Lothian were arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

