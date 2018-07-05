Two Men Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint for Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute

July 5, 2018
Michael E. Stiles Jr., 19, of Centreville, VA. and Shawn M. Meadows, 28, of Arcata, CA

On Saturday, June 30, 2018, at approximately 10:00 pm, Trooper First Class Harrod from the Maryland State Police, Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle during a sobriety checkpoint due to an alert from Cpl. Esnes that the License Plate Recognition alarm hit indicated the registered owner of a vehicle had a potential outstanding warrant.

K9 Benelli and his handler, Trooper First Class McCombs also participating in the checkpoint performed a scan of the vehicle with a positive hit.

A search revealed a large amount of US currency and a large amount of suspected marijuana.

Michael E. Stiles Jr., 19, of Centreville, VA. was arrested for an outstanding warrant through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Stiles and his passenger, Shawn M. Meadows, 28, of Arcata, CA were both arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and were incarcerated at the Calvert County
Detention Center.

3 Responses to Two Men Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint for Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute

  1. Just Done It on July 5, 2018 at 11:19 am

    The Darwin award for not reading the local news. “The Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint on Saturday, June 30th 2018 in Calvert County, Maryland”.

    Reply
  2. Jeff Spicoli on July 5, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Losers. Congratulations dummies. I guess it’s too much to ask to go out and get a legitimate job.

    Reply
  3. Otis Scorpio can Sling a Blade on July 5, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Looks like these boys been smoking all of the profits. Especially that little space alien looking feller.

    Reply

