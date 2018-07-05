Two Men Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint for Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute

On Saturday, June 30, 2018, at approximately 10:00 pm, Trooper First Class Harrod from the Maryland State Police, Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle during a sobriety checkpoint due to an alert from Cpl. Esnes that the License Plate Recognition alarm hit indicated the registered owner of a vehicle had a potential outstanding warrant.

K9 Benelli and his handler, Trooper First Class McCombs also participating in the checkpoint performed a scan of the vehicle with a positive hit.

A search revealed a large amount of US currency and a large amount of suspected marijuana.

Michael E. Stiles Jr., 19, of Centreville, VA. was arrested for an outstanding warrant through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Stiles and his passenger, Shawn M. Meadows, 28, of Arcata, CA were both arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and were incarcerated at the Calvert County

Detention Center.

