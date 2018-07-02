Pomfret Man Arrested on Theft Charges After Traffic Stop in Waldorf

July 2, 2018
On  wednesday, June 27, 2018 at approximately 6:45 p.m., Trooper Hussey  of the Maryland State Police, La Plata Barack was on patrol and stopped a grey Dodge Durango for a safety equipment violation on Post Office Road at Route 5, in Waldorf, Charles.

A check of the Maryland registration revealed the tags were reported stolen to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on June 14, 2018.

The driver, Dale Richard Smoot, 50, of Pomfret, was arrested and taken to the La Plata Barrack for processing.

Smoot was Charged with the following:

  • Theft less than $100
  • Failure to display registration card upon demand by police officer
  • Driving to drive motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization
  • Knowingly driving uninsured vehicle
  • Operating unregistered motor vehicle
