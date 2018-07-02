St. Inigoes Man Wanted for Escape

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Michael Jonathan Kline, 25, of St. Inigoes.

Kline is wanted on a retake warrant for Escape 2nd Degree for absconding from a court ordered program.

Kline was initially charged with Burglary 1st Degree and Theft.

Michael Jonathan Kline is described as 5’11 tall, weighing 186 lbs., has brown hair and blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael Jonathan Kline is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

