Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin After Traffic Stop in Prince Frederick

On Friday, June 29, 2018, at approximately 12:25 a.m., Corporal Oles of the the Maryland State Police, Prince Frederick Barrack stopped a vehicle on Route 4 near Main Street in Prince Frederick for traffic violations.

Because of several criminal indicators a K9 scan was requested.

As the driver, Joseph R. West, 29, of Mechanicsville stepped out of the vehicle the K9 officer observed him kick something under it.

A syringe containing suspected heroin was located and West was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

