Wendy Elizabeth Gibson, 37 of Avenue, MD passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on June 29, 2018. Born April 18, 1981 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of William (Buddy) and Connie Williams Gibson. Wendy is survived by her wife, Karen Colonna whom she married July 2009 and their four fur babies Mojo, Holly, Pima and Tiggs. She is also survived by her sister, Heather Dixon (Ray) of Avenue, MD as well as loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends. Wendy was preceded in death by her grandparents Ernest and Dot Williams, Jack and Mildred Gibson, her Aunt Diane Bailey, Uncles Jackie and Ritchie Gibson.

A lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, Wendy attended Father Andrew White S.J. School. She graduated from Chopticon High School in 1999. Over the next several years Wendy served her community by working in the Emergency Room at St. Mary’s Hospital, providing allergy shots at Doctor Simlote’s Office and answering 911 calls at St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center. Wendy attended College of Southern Maryland and received a certificate in Emergency Medical Services-Paramedic.

At the age of 16, Wendy was the youngest member to serve in the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad (SDVRS). Years later she became a volunteer Medic with the St. Mary’s County Advanced Life Support. Throughout her years of service she held many certifications such as EMT-B, IV Technician and her most current CRT/EMT-I. She held officer positions of Lieutenant and currently Captain with SDVRS and in January 2018 Wendy was awarded Life Membership.

Along with serving the community her other passion was playing Softball. Starting at a young age she developed her love for Slow Pitch Softball. She started as a left handed short stop and transitioned to the Pitcher’s Mound. This was the beginning of her journey to becoming one of the best present day pitchers in St. Mary’s County Women Softball League (SMCWSL). A few of the teams she played for included Pennies, Capt. Sam’s, Backroad Inn, Moose Lodge and finally Spence Electric until moving to the Over 30 League where she played for Backroad Inn/Ryce Electric. She currently holds the office of League Statistician in SMCWSL for the last four years. In 2017 Wendy reached her life time goal and was inducted into St. Mary’s County Women’s Softball Hall of Fame.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 5, 2018 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. with prayers recited at 7:00p.m. at Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 6, 2018 at 10:00a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bushwood, MD with Reverend Anthony Lickteig as the celebrant.

Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Craig Bailey, T.E. Bailey, Ray Dixon, Joseph Nelson, Jarred Norris and Trey Williams. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: Don Cather, Todd Hayden, Wendell Hayden, Randy Wood, Spence Electric Women’s Softball Team, Backroad Inn/Ryce Electric Over 30 Women’s Softball Team, Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad and St. Mary’s County Advanced Life Support.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609.