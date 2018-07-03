Mary Elizabeth Tippett, 88, of Jameson Drive, Waldorf, MD passed away at the UM Charles Regional Medical Center in LA Plata, MD. Mary was born to the late Thomas Benjamin Brown and Marie Dickhoff Brown on October 10, 1929 in Annapolis, MD. Mary loved to travel, take bus trips, and cruising. She sure she was well groomed at all times. Mary liked cooking and having her family have dinner with her. She loved her Hummel and snow baby collection and taking care of people. Do anything to care for others before herself. Mary just loved her humming birds. Mary retired from Bell Atlantic with 36 years and UM Charles Regional Medical Center with 27 years of service!!!

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Lewis Edward Tippett. She is survived by her daughter, Tina Mischou of Waldorf; sister, Joyce Christine Wright and two grandchildren, Kyle Lewis Mischou and Lindsay Marie Mischou.

Family will receive friends for Mary’s Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, July 2nd from 2-4 pm and 6-8pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, July 3rd at 11am back at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

