Nelson Raymond Conden, 80, of California, MD passed away on June 24, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Dallas, PA on August 14, 1937 to the late Merle Conden and Vera Martin Conden.

Nelson was known by all as “Moose” and was a graduate of Harpur College, now Binghamton University in New York. He scored an 800 on his Math Graduate Records Exam. He went on to earn his Master’s degree from Syracuse University. In 1957 he began his career with IBM as a Draftsman. He went on to work as the Project Manager for A-7, AC-130 gunship, the Light Airborne Multi-Purpose System (LAMPS) (H-60), and the Presidential Helicopter. He retired from Lockheed Martin as a Program Manager/Engineer. He had over 50 years of dedicated service as a Program Manager/Engineer when he retired in 2009. On May 28, 1978 Nelson married his beloved wife, Hilda Marie Conden, in Endicott, NY. Together they celebrated over 40 wonderful years of marriage.

His hobbies included fishing and hunting; he was proud to have shot 99 Bucks, one of his favorite meals. He was an avid reader and kept current with world events. He enjoyed watching FOX news. He was a world traveler with a favorite destination being Australia. When he was younger he did weight training and was a power lifter, informally matching historic world records. His family was his greatest love and he enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. In retirement he spent countless hours studying family history and loved to share stories with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

He was a long time member of the NRA.

In addition to his beloved wife, Nelson is also survived by his children: Martin Conden (Sue) of Candor, NY, Victor Conden of Aurora, CO, Terry Conden of Temple, TX, Robert Conden(Katy) of Manlius, NY, Greg Conden (Erin) of California, MD, and Julia Brink (David) of Madison, AL; his sisters, Linda Barber (Boyd) of Harveys Lake, PA and Marilyn Stevens (Richard) of Hamilton, NJ; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son, Chip Conden and grandson, Ray Miller Jr.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and the National Riffle Association of America, 11250 WaplesMill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.

