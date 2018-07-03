Evelyn Oliver Richards, 87

July 3, 2018

Evelyn Oliver Richards, 87 of Mechanicsville, MD, formerly of Brandywine, MD passed away at her residence in Mechanicsville, MD on June 24, 2018. Evelyn was born to the late William Murphy Oliver and Cora Taylor Oliver in Washington, DC on June 12, 1931. Evelyn liked to work and study. She worked as a Program Analyst for the Federal Government prior to her retirement.

Evelyn is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Donald E. Richards; her son, Kevin E. Richards of Mechanicsville, MD; daughters, Donna Richards of Reston, VA, Karen E. Friedman of Newport News, VA; sister, Diane Duvall of Aquasco, MD; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

