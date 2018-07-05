Serious Motor Vehicle Accident Injures Five in Sunderland

July 5, 2018

On Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at approximately 6:15 p.m.,police fire and rescue personnel responded to Solomons Island Road, and Pushaw Station Road, in Sunderland for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived to find multiple vehicles in the roadway involved in a rear-end style collision, with a total of 4 vehicles and 5 patients, with one subject trapped.

Two patients were flown to an area trauma center, and three patients were transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on July 5, 2018 at 10:10 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Serious Motor Vehicle Accident Injures Five in Sunderland

  1. Mayhem on July 5, 2018 at 11:24 am

    This has “cell phone” written all over it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.