Leonardtown Man Charged with Animal Cruelty

On Tuesday, July 3, 2018, Deputy Budd 0f the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 43000 block of St. Andrew’s Church Road, in Leonardtown, to assist Animal Control in checking the welfare of numerous dogs.

Animal Control had previously been to the residence where a dog was discovered to have significant injuries which required immediate veterinary treatment. The animals were housed in a building on the property in unsanitary conditions.

A total of 4 dogs were seized from the building due to unsafe conditions, and excessive heat.

As a result of the investigation, Calvin Ben Jones, age 66, of Leonardtown was charged with Animal Cruelty, for failing to provide necessary veterinarian care, and proper drink while said animals were in his charge and custody.

This case is being reviewed with the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County reference additional charges.

