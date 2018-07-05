Fire Destroys Saw Mill in Mechanicsville

July 5, 2018

On Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at approximately 11:40 p.m. firefighters from Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding areas responded to 27505 James Road, in Mechanicsville, for the report of structure fire.

An investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal revealed the accidental fire occurred as the result of sawmill equipment igniting combustible materials within the interior of the structure.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The Barn/Saw Mill is owned by Toby Stoltzus, the estimated loss to the structure: $50,000.00 and contents is over $150,000.


This entry was posted on July 5, 2018 at 11:48 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.