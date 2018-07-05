Death Investigation Underway in Valley Lee

July 5, 2018

On Thursday, July 5 2018, at approximately 2:25 p.m., police, and emergency medical services personnel responded to Russell’s Bar, located on Blake Creek Road, in Valley Lee, for the reported check the welfare.

Patrons in the bar called 911 after a female subject ran into the business stating she found someone dead in the house across the street.

Crews arrived on scene to confirm an adult male was deceased in the house.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) have responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation which is ongoing.




This entry was posted on July 5, 2018 at 3:46 pm and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Death Investigation Underway in Valley Lee

  1. This bud's for you! on July 5, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Been awhile since I had a beer in Betty Russell’s Bar.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.