Citizens Prevent Distraught Man From Jumping Off Thomas Johnson Bridge

On Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at approximately 5:35 p.m. deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons for a report of a man attempting to jump from the bridge.

While units were responding, several citizens exited their vehicles and restrained the man from jumping.

Deputies arrived at the top of the bridge and made contact with an 18-year-old man from Leonardtown, who was visibly upset. The man informed deputies that he had been in a car accident earlier and was having a bad day. He informed deputies that he drove his vehicle up to the top of the bridge, exited it, and wanted to jump from the bridge before he was stopped by citizens.

Deputies subsequently placed the man in custody and transported him to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Sheriff Mike Evans would like to thank all of the citizens that stopped for this young man in his time of need.

