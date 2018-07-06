Former Charles County Deputy Commits Suicide in Florida Jail After Arrest for Sexual Battery of a Minor

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida are investigating the death of inmate, Christopher Wayne Stufft, 49, of Clearwater, Florida.

Detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit are investigating the apparent suicide at the Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater.

Christopher Wayne Stufft, a former deputy at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was originally arrested at about 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, 2018. He was found at about 8:29 a.m. on Thursday, July 05, 2018.

Stufft was located inside of his assigned housing area within the jail at the time of his death. According to investigators, at about 8:29 a.m. on Thursday, July 05, 2018, detention staff found Inmate Stufft in his housing area unresponsive. Stufft was found with a ligature around his neck from items readily available to him in his cell. Detention staff called a medical emergency due to the fact inmate Stufft was unresponsive. Medical Staff performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Stufft. Paramedics were called and responded to Inmate Stufft’s assigned housing area. Paramedics continued life saving measures.

Stufft was pronounced deceased at 8:47 a.m. on Thursday, July 05, 2018. Detectives say Stufft died from what appears to be self-inflicted injuries.

Next of kin has been notified.

Stufft’s criminal history did not show any other arrests.

Pinellas detectives charged Stufft after he had an inappropriate sexual activity with a 10-year-old female on July 1, 2018. The crime occurred at Christopher Stufft’s residence.

According to detectives, they became aware of the sexual battery on the 10-year-old child after the victim told her mother of the incident.

Detectives say Stufft was in a short term dating relationship with the mother of the 10-year-old victim. On the night of the incident, Stufft invited both the mother of the victim and the 10-year-old child over to his residence, for movies. The victim was reported to have just fallen asleep on the couch next to her mother and Stufft.

Investigators say the mother of the victim went outside to the back porch to smoke a cigarette. While the mother of the victim was outside, Stufft sexually assaulted the child and took sexually explicit photographs of her with his cell phone. Detectives say the victim discreetly told her mother of the incident. The Mother of the victim and the child left Stufft’s residence and returned home to call deputies. Detectives interviewed Stufft at his residence about 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, 2018. Stufft admitted to having the mother of the victim and her child over to his residence to watch movies. During the investigation, Stufft denied inappropriately touching the victim. Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to determine that the incident did in fact take place.

Stufft was arrested at about 2:49 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, 2018, and he was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Detectives confirmed Stufft was a former deputy for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland from 2004 to 2009.