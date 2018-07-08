June (Junie) Anne Dianis, 88

June (Junie) Anne Dianis, of Stamford, Connecticut, born on June 26, 1930 in Greenwich, Connecticut, to the late Olga Bella Dianis and the late Paul Dianis, passed away at age 88 on June 27, 2018 in Accokeek, Maryland. She graduated from Mystic Oral School for the Deaf. She raised her son Jerry in Port Chester, NY. June was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Dianis; and sister, Margaret Brownell. She is survived by her son, Jerry Dianis; daughter in-law, Judith Browne Dianis; grandchild, Jacqueline Dianis; and niece, Robin Dianis Reyes. Friends and family members may attend the funeral service on Saturday, July 7 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd, Waldorf, Maryland, 20601.

