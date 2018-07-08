Jerome A. Hicks, of Loveville, Maryland was called home on June 29, 2018. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, and uncle. He was born in Leonardtown, Maryland on August 6, 1968. He is survived by his loving and caring mother, Margaret R. Hicks of Loveville, Md. He is also survived by his father Melvin Armstrong of Bushwood, Md.

He graduated from Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, Md in 1986. He was baptized and attended St. Andrews Episcopal Church, California, Md. He also attended Cornerstone Peaceful Bible Baptist Church, Upper Marlboro, Md. The majority of his professional career was spent behind the wheel driving dump trucks, which he enjoyed immensely. He was in his element when he was driving a truck.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his sister Annette Michelle Lawrence of Loveville, Md. Also survived by his half-brother Tony Armstrong and half-sister Anita Plater; his nephew DeVonta J. Lawrence of Loveville, Md; his maternal grandmother, Eleanora A. Young of Loveville, Md; five aunts, Christine A. Butler of Loveville, Md, Stacey R. Kane of California, Md, Felicia R. Young of Chaptico, Md, Brenda Armstrong of Florida, Joan Armstrong of Chaptico, Md; two uncles, Paul G. Young and Lewis E. Young of Loveville, Md; two cousins, Jackie (Hicks) Young of Upper Marlboro, Md and Amy Hicks of Hollywood, Md who were raised with him as more like sisters; and a host of cousins, countless family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, John P. Young Sr. and Paul Dickerson; his aunt Carol “Gwen” Woodland; and his uncle John P. Young Jr.

Jerome loved spending time laughing and joking with his family and friends. You often heard him coming before you saw him. “Hey Mama!” “Hey Cuz!” “Hey Nephew/Dog Pound” “Hey Grandmama!” Always so proud of his sister, he would tell you, “That’s my sister.” His boisterous personality and silly jokes will be missed by all who knew him. He touched the lives of many people with his smile and generosity and maintained his trademark sense of humor all the way to the end.

Family will receive friends on Friday, July 13, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Harry Harper at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment to follow at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 44078 St. Andrew’s Church Road, California, MD 20619.

Pallbearers will be Lewis Young, Torrey, Nathaniel, Jonathan, Marvin Somerville and Timothy Price. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eric Bond, Kerry Bond, Joe Thomas, Zachary Stewart and Tony Armstrong.

