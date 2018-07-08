Michael Anthony “Lil-Deuce” Summers, 52

Michael Anthony “Lil-Deuce” Summers, age 52 of La Plata, Maryland (formerly of Hughesville, Maryland), died July 3, 2018 at Bridgeport Hospital National Harbor in Washington, DC.

Michael was a truck driver with Chaney Enterprises and a member of Old Field’s Episcopal Church in Hughesville, Maryland. He was a CB fanatic and his handle was “Lil-Deuce”. He like making others laugh but most loved being with his family.

He was the son of George Edward “Ned” Summers and Doris Buckler Summers. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his brother, Robert Alan Summers; his sister, Sandy E. Hungerford and husband Samuel; his nephews, Charles and Bobby Summers; and a great niece, Olivia Summers. He was predeceased by his niece, Heather Dinges.

Graveside Service and Interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 11AM, officiated by Reverend Chris Bryan.

Memorials in Michael’s name are asked to National MS Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.