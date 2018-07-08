Mary Jeanette “Jeanie” Friedrich, 73

Mary Jeanette “Jeanie” Friedrich, age 73 of Bel Alton, Maryland, passed peacefully on July 5, 2018. She was born August 18, 1944 in Washington, DC and grew up in Faulkner, Maryland. She was the daughter of Thomas Frances “Frank” Goldsmith Jr. and Mildred Shorter Blacklock.

She graduated in 1962 from Archbishop Neale School. She was married in 1980 to the late Robert “Sam” Theodore Friedrich. She enjoyed renovating her home, spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She spent 18 years working for AT&T and 23 years working for Compton Bus Services.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her step-father, James Sydney Blacklock; her husband, Robert “Sam” Theodore Friedrich; her son, Robert Anthony Friedrich; and her brothers, Thomas Francis Goldsmith and John Calvin “Jack’ Goldsmith.

She is survived by her daughters, Staci Robertson of Bel Alton, Maryland and Stefani (Raymond) Boyden of Nanjemoy, Maryland; her sister, Gail (Ed) Yatty of Bel Alton, Maryland; her grandchildren, Kayla Friedrich, Sydney Robertson, Brylee Boyden, and Brynn Boyden; and her beloved aunt, Rita Shorter of Bel Alton, Maryland.

Friends received on Thursday, July 12, 2018 from 9:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at St. Ignatius Chapel Point Catholic Church, 8855 Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco, Maryland 20677. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers: Sydney Robertson, Raymond Boyden, Ed Yatty, Blair Ellin, Rick Earnshaw, and Wayne Nalley.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County (2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603) or St. Ignatius Chapel Point (8855 Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco, Maryland 20677).