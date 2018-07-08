Maddie Sabre, 3 years old of Waldorf, Maryland, unexpectedly passed on July 1, 2018. Maddie is survived by her mother, Kellie L. Humphries. She is also survived by a loving family and friends. Maddie was full of life. Everything to her was a sunny rainbow day. Her smile and big blue eyes will always be remembered.

Friends received on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 from 5-8PM with. Memorial Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorials in Maddie’s name are asked to Children’s Miracle Network.