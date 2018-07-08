Maddie Sabre, 3

July 8, 2018

Maddie Sabre, 3 years old of Waldorf, Maryland, unexpectedly passed on July 1, 2018. Maddie is survived by her mother, Kellie L. Humphries. She is also survived by a loving family and friends. Maddie was full of life. Everything to her was a sunny rainbow day. Her smile and big blue eyes will always be remembered.

Friends received on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 from 5-8PM with. Memorial Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorials in Maddie’s name are asked to Children’s Miracle Network.

This entry was posted on July 8, 2018 at 10:49 am and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.