Patricia Ann Hughes, ”Pat” 76 of Port Republic, MD passed away on July 6, 2018 at her home. Pat was born in Washington DC on June 16, 1942 to the late Warren J. and Mary C Fields.

A member of St. Johns Vianney Catholic Church who was very active and supportive of the Food Pantry, she also enjoyed gardening and spending time at the beach. Pat was loving and patient wife and mother and will be dearly missed. She loved and was very proud of her family.

She was the beloved wife of Tony Hughes, II, devoted mother of Tony Hughes, III and his wife Julie, and Kevin Hughes and his wife Janice. Grandmother of Tori and Karlee Hughes, she is also survived by her siblings, Sunny Murchison, Joe Fields, and Terry Ryczek.

The family will receive friends on Friday July 13, 2018 from 6-8 PM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian burial will be said on Saturday July 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Interment is private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Vianney Food Pantry.