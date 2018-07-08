Norma Jean Schuster, 84, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away July 5, 2018 at her residence. Norma was born July 23, 1933 in Washington, D.C. to Maude (Fortune) and Albert Thompson. She was raised in the District and graduated from the Notre Dame Academy. She married Reimund Schuster May 8, 1965 and they resided in Calvert County. Norma was a bank teller at the Prince Frederick branch of Maryland National Bank, and retired in the 1990’s. She enjoyed sports, especially football, and was an avid fan of the Redskins. She enjoyed spending time at her beach cottage in Plum Point, family reunions and gatherings, and time with her grandchildren.

Norma is survived by her husband Reimund, a daughter Christina Eichenmuller and her husband Karl of Edgewater, a son Craig M. Schuster and his wife Lisa of White Plains, and grandchildren Alex Eichenmuller and Justin and Jessica Schuster. She was preceded in death by a son John P. Schuster and brothers Albert Thompson, Jr. and Richard Thompson.