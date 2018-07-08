Mrs. Marie Caldwell, 89

Mrs. Marie Caldwell passed away peacefully on the evening of Sunday July 1st in Prince Frederick, MD surrounded by her husband and children at the age of 89.

Marie is survived by her Husband, Joseph Caldwell of Huntingtown, MD; her Son, Charles Caldwell also of Huntingtown MD and her Daughter, Mary Leonard of Preston, MD. She also leaves behind 2 grandchildren and 3 great grand-children. She is now lovingly able to reunite with her late parents and sister, Jacqueline.

Marie was born on February 17th, 1929 in Baltimore MD to Charles and Margaret Crozier. She attended the Institute of Norte Dame until she married Joseph, her high school sweetheart in 1950. After settling into their home on Ardley Ave. in Baltimore,

Marie embarked on what would become her favorite passion; being a loving wife and mother. Over the next six decades the couple welcomed two children, two grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren into their home and Marie set about teaching them the ways of the world. She is remembered as a kind and gentle soul with the patience of a Saint but a fiery passion, who encouraged everyone to pursue their goals and make a difference in the world.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday July 6th at 12 noon at St. Anthony’s Church in North Beach, MD with a reception for immediate family to follow at Mamma Lucia’s By the Bay in Chesapeake Beach . Father Stack will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marie’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Calvert Hospice at PO Box 838 Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

The family would like to thank everyone for their efforts, donations, and well wishes during this difficult time.