Calvin Coolidge Tyler, 94, beloved husband, father and Poppy, of Capitol Heights, MD passed away July 3, 2018 at the home of his granddaughter in Hughesville, MD surrounded by family. He was born August 7, 1923 in his family’s home in Capitol Heights where he was raised and resided most of his life. He attended Lyndon Hill School, and married his lifelong sweetheart Mary Darnall on June 6, 1941, and they enjoyed over 69 ½ years of marriage until her death in 2010. Calvin served in the US Army from 1943 until 1946 earning the Good Conduct, American, European, African, Middle Eastern Service and WWII Victory Ribbons, and the Combat Infantryman Badge for his battles in Ardennes, the Rhineland and Central Europe. Upon his discharge Calvin owned and operated a successful roofing and siding business for many years, and later owned and operated Tyler’s Tackle Shop in Chesapeake Beach for over 25 years. He was a member of the V.F.W., the Rod and Gun Club, and the US Army Checkerboard Division with his comrades. Calvin enjoyed designing and making fishing lures, fishing and hunting, watching cowboy and western movies, and spending time with his family.

Calvin was preceded in death by his devoted wife Mary and a son Calvin A. Tyler. He is survived by his daughter Linda Tyler Burroughs and husband Don of St. Augustine, FL, six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren, and a sister Georgeanne DeCampo of Ormond Beach, FL.

Calvin’s family wishes to acknowledge a heartfelt thank you to his care providers, his granddaughter Tammy and her husband Art Donegan.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Calvin’s name may be made to any VFW of one’s choice