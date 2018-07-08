David Graham Hungerford, 72, of Port Tobacco, Maryland, passed away on July 5, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Susan Nimmerichter Hungerford; father, Robert Adelbert Hungerford Sr.; mother, Julia Dent Hungerford; brothers, John Dent Hungerford Sr., Robert Adelbert Hungerford Jr., Esten Whitney Hungerford, and Brison Norris Hungerford.

He is survived by his brother, Vincent C. Hungerford; sisters Julia Kray Tall and Catherine Jenkins; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He and his wife Susan owned and operated a photography business in Port Tobacco, Maryland for over 25 years.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at the Port Tobacco Court House, 8430 Commerce Street, Port Tobacco, Maryland 20677 on Sunday, August 5, 2018, from 1–5PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County.