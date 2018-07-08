UPDATE: Body of Missing Boater Recovered

UPDATE 7/8/2018 @ 9:30 p.m.: Body of missing boater has been recovered by search team.

7/8/2018: On Sunday, July 8, 2018, at approximately 6:15 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to Myrtle Point Park for the report of one subject in the water, missing from a boat.

Crews arrived in the area and were advised that a male subject wearing red swim trunks was missing from a pontoon boat.

The male was reported to be from Connecticut.

Firefighters, watercraft and aviation units are still attempting to locate the missing subject.

Firefighters from Bay District, 7th District, Ridge, Hollywood, 2nd District, Benedict, Solomons and Calvert dive team, along with Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, Natural Resource Police, and Department of Natural Resources are assisting in the search.

One male subject who was reportedly assisting with the search was transported by boat to a waiting ambulance for possible broken ribs.



