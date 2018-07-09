Maryland Casinos Generate $148.9 Million in Revenue During June

All six casinos report year-over-year increases for second consecutive month

Maryland Lottery and Gaming today announced that June 2018 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos totaled $148,904,017, an increase of 14.1% compared to the June 2017 total of $130,480,062.

Maryland has six privately owned casinos: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

MGM National Harbor totaled $59,316,909 from both slot machines and table games in June. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day in June at MGM National Harbor was: $343.52 for slot machines, $6,414.40 for banked table games and $1,379.02 for non-banked table games. June 2018 revenue at MGM National Harbor increased by $9,181,275, or 18.3%, from June 2017. MGM National Harbor operates 2,961 slot machines and 180 (141 banked and 39 non-banked) table games.

Live! Casino & Hotel totaled $48,170,796 from both slot machines and table games in June. Live! Casino & Hotel’s gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $280.45 for slot machines, $2,976.58 for banked table games and $851.71 for non-banked table games. June 2018 revenue at Live! Casino & Hotel increased by $6,330,568, or 15.1%, from June 2017. Live! Casino & Hotel operates 3,997 slot machines and 198 (148 banked and 50 non-banked) table games.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore totaled $22,832,478 from both slot machines and table games in June. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $198.24 for slot machines, $2,153.30 for banked table games and $602.14 for non-banked table games. Horseshoe Casino’s June 2018 revenue increased by $736,466, or 3.3%, from June 2017. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore operates 2,200 slot machines and 167 (144 banked and 23 non-banked) table games.

Hollywood Casino Perryville totaled $6,623,019 from both slot machines and table games in June. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $232.77 for slot machines, $1,888.31 for banked table games and $354.21 for non-banked table games. Hollywood Casino’s June 2018 revenue increased by $285,889, or 4.5%, from June 2017. Hollywood Casino Perryville operates 822 slot machines and 22 (14 banked and 8 non-banked) table games.

Ocean Downs Casino totaled $7,203,202 from slot machines and table games in June. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $241.11 for slot machines and $2,554.21 for banked table games. Ocean Downs Casino’s June 2018 revenue increased by $1,652,530, or 29.8%, from June 2017. Ocean Downs Casino operates 888 slot machines and 10 banked table games. The first table games at Ocean Downs Casino were introduced in December 2017. Ocean Downs Casino does not have non-banked table games.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort generated $4,757,613 from both slot machines and table games in June. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $208.01 for slot machines and $1,172.29 for banked table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort’s June 2018 revenue increased by $237,228, or 5.2%, from June 2017. Rocky Gap Casino Resort operates 665 slot machines and 17 banked table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort does not have non-banked table games.

Under Maryland law, casino revenue supports the Maryland Education Trust Fund, local impact grants, local jurisdictions, the state’s horse racing industry and the Maryland General Fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on gaming.mdlottery.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reminds players to play responsibly and within their budget; resources are available at mdgamblinghelp.org or by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.

JUNE 2018 CASINO NUMBERS