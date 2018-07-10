UPDATE: Fire Marshals Determine House fire in Valley Lee to be Accidental

UPDATE: On Monday July 9, 2018 at 10:01 a.m., Volunteer Firefighters from Second District Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding companies responded to 19022 Russell Road, in Valley Lee for a structure fire

The two story single family home owned by Kelly Moore is estimated to be a loss of structure of $50,000 and additional $25,000 in content. Smoke alarms were present and activated, no injuries were reported.

Over 35 firefighters responded and had the fire under control in under 20 minutes.

The Maryland Office of State Fire Marshals responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire and determined it to be accidental.

The owner of the home heard unusual noises from the attic of the home prior to the fire. Upon investigation the owner located smoke coming from the ceiling area of the bathroom and called 911.

The investigation revealed the fire was caused by a heat light in the bathroom ceiling that ignited combustible materials.

