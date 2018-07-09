Charles County Crime Solvers is Offering Cash Reward for Arrest and Indictment of Bank Robbery Suspect

On Friday June 29, 2018, at approximately 2:45 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the PNC Bank inside the Giant store at 3297 Crain Highway in Waldorf, in reference to an attempted armed robbery.

Investigation revealed the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money and implied he had a handgun. The suspect ultimately fled without obtaining any currency. The suspect was observed using a hand held radio during this time. He is described as being in his 20’s, approximately 5’6” to 5’ 08” tall, thin build and wearing a red hat and red shirt inscribed with “Hopewell Nursery.” Witnesses said he may have been wearing a wig.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this subject is asked to please contact Det. Gregory #385 of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office CID Major Crimes Unit at 301-609-6507.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.

Note: In one photo, the suspect is wearing a white shirt. He’s suspected of a similar crime in another county.