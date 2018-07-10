Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival Readies to Welcome Big Name Artists

Jackiem Joyner, Tracy Hamlin and Nick Colionne to perform

The grounds of the St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s point, Maryland will come alive with the sweet sound of jazz at the 2018 Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival. The 19th annual event is set for Saturday, July 14 and will feature Jackiem Joyner, Tracy Hamlin and Nick Colionne. Museum grounds open at noon. Artists take the stage at 3, 5 and 7 p.m.

The Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival is the brainchild of the late Kim Cullins and is a fundraising event. Proceeds from the event are donated to the Friends of the St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums to support historical interpretation, education programs and special needs of the sites managed by the Museum Division of the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks. The event has become a summertime staple in Southern Maryland, attracting jazz lovers from around the DMV and as far away as Florida and Texas.

Cullins, who dubbed the festival “the most intimate and unique jazz experience in Southern Maryland” because of its locale and proximity guests enjoy with the artists, will be remembered with a memorial dedicated in her memory. Each year 600 tickets (at $65 each) are sold and quickly sell out.

This year’s lineup features three popular artists. Jackiem Joyner is known as Lil” Man Soul to urban jazz fans since breaking through to genre stardom with his solo debut album Babysoul in 2007, earning the artist, composer and producer Debut Artist of the Year recognition by Smooth Jazz News. He has since released four albums (Jackiem Joyner in 2010; Church Boy in 2012; Evolve in 2014 and Main Street Beat in 2017).

Tracy Hamlin developed classical proficiency and dexterity, learning to sing in French, German and Italian at the Baltimore School of the Arts and the prestigious Peabody Preparatory School of Music. She has performed alongside numerous music legends including Carlos Santana, Marcus Miller, Jonathan Butler, Esperanza Spalding and Chaka Khan. She toured internationally as lead background vocalist for Disco Queen, Gloria Gaynor, as well as being credited as vocal manager on Gloria’s last project. Tracy has also toured internationally as the lead vocalist with Jazz recording group, Pieces of a dream. Hamlin executive produced five solo albums through her own label, DMH Records, LLC (Season in 2005; Better Days in 2009; This is My Life in 2013; Home in 2013 and No Limits in 2015). Currently she is working on her 6th solo project due to be released later this year.

Nick Colionne is no stranger to the Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival. Last appearing in Colton’s Point in 2014, Nick has received numerous accolades throughout his multi-faceted career. Some include the 2007 International Instrumental Artist of the Year Award at the Wave Jazz Awards, where he succeeded 2006 winner Chris Botti. He’s also received Artist of the Year at the 2011 Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival and Performer of the Year for Jazz Trax Jazz Festivals in 2010 and 2011. In 2010, Nick was nominated as Guitarist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year by the American Smooth Jazz Awards. He has also received the Wayman Tisdale Humanitarian Award for his ongoing commitment to mentoring children, his work in the community and nationally in support of breast cancer causes. Urban jazz fans were first introduced to Nick via his 2003 hit single “High Flyin´” (which was one of the genre´s Top Ten songs that year), folks in “The Big Windy” started grooving to him much sooner with his early album releases, starting with It´s My Turn in 1994.

Aside from the great jazz, ticket holders can also enjoy free admission to the St. Clement’s Island Museum as well as a free cruise to St. Clement’s Island, site of Maryland’s first colonial landing and first Roman Catholic mass in the 13 English-speaking colonies on March 25, 1634. The museum grounds are located on the east shore of the Potomac River overlooking the island, providing a perfect backdrop for concert goers and performers. Seafood and other great food options will be available for purchase. Artist merchandise and posters (which the artists have agreed to sign) will also be available

“It’s exciting to know how many people have been coming every year since the Jazz Festival first began. It brings fabulous music together with a beautiful setting, all of which led it just being named one of the top 5 music festivals in Maryland!,” said Karen Stone, St. Mary’s County Museum Division Manager.

Free parking will be available nearby. Shuttle service from the parking areas to the concert site will be provided.

A limited number of tickets for the 2018 Potomac Jazz and Seafood Festival are available online at www.instantseats.com/events/PJSF or by calling the museum at 301-769-2222. Online ticket sales are subject to a processing fee.